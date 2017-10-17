Last day of the season for the City of Joplin tree limb drop off program

This Saturday, October 21, is the last day this season for the monthly tree limb and brush drop-off program. Joplin residents can bring these items to the processing site from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The site is located at 1702 North Schifferdecker Avenue, six tenths of a mile north of Belle Center Road on the west side of Schifferdecker.

This free drop-off service is offered on the third Saturday from April through October for Joplin residents only and has no load limits. Leaves, grass clippings, trash, etc. will not be accepted. Commercial contractors will not be allowed to drop off tree limbs.

Joplin residents should also note that the City’s residential trash service through Republic Services allows yard waste removal on their regular trash pick-up day. Limbs must be cut to a maximum of four (4) feet and bundled. Bundles shall be no heavier than 50 pounds. The diameter of each tree limb shall be no larger than four (4) inches.

Residents and landlords on the City’s residential trash service may also bring up to 2,000 pounds of tree limbs, brush and bulky items to the Republic Services Transfer Station on Old Route 66, in Galena, Kansas. Customers need to bring their city utility bill showing the Joplin Trash Service fee and matching identification. Fees range from $17 to $24 per load, depending on the size of the trailer. This subsidized program runs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with new hours of 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Call the City at 624-0820 ext. 501 or visit www.joplinmo.org/recycling for additional information.

In order to burn yard waste, citizens need to obtain a Burn Permit from any of the Fire Stations in the City or at the City’s Finance Department at City Hall. The permit costs $5 and is good for three consecutive days.

The Permits are available at the Fire Stations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Please note there may be times when firefighters are not at the station to issue permits, due to the nature of their job. Fire Stations will only be able to accept payment by check or money order.

The Finance Department, located on the third floor of City Hall, 602 South Main, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The City Hall location will accept cash, check, debit card, money order, or credit card payments.

No matter where the Permit is obtained, residents must still inquire with the Joplin Fire Department about weather conditions and if burning is allowed on each day. Residents can obtain this information by calling 623-0403.

For more information, call the Public Works Center at 417-624-0820 ext. 564, the Recycling Department, 417-624-0820 ext. 501, or Republic Services Transfer Station at 620-783-5841.