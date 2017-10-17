Seventeen Kansas counties receive bridge funds

Quantcast

Seventeen Kansas counties have been awarded a total of $8.17 million by the Kansas Department of Transportation for replacement of bridges.

KDOT received 83 applications requesting $33.2 million in funding under the Federal-Aid Off-System Bridge Program for federal fiscal year 2019, which will begin on Oct. 1, 2018.

By federal law, a state must allocate an amount of Federal Surface Transportation Program funds for bridges not on the federal-aid system. This amount must be equal to no less than 15 percent of the federal bridge funds it received in 2009. To comply, KDOT established the Federal-Aid Off-System Bridge Program.

Under the program, recipients can receive up to $1 million and must provide matching funds in the amount of 20 percent. The counties selected for funding include Allen, Butler, Chase, Crawford, Ford, Franklin, Jackson, Kingman, Miami, Mitchell, Montgomery, Ness, Norton, Osborne, Pottawatomie, Republic and Wabaunsee.

