Wildcat Glade Conservation & Audubon Center November 2017 Programs

Pre-registration is requested for all programs at the Audubon Center. Space is limited and fills up quickly. To register, call (417) 782-6287 or email wildcatglades@audubon.org. Winter Hours Begin: Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center Winter Hours will be in effect beginning Sunday October 29, 2017. Regular Center hours are Tuesday through Saturday 9 to 5. The Center is closed to the public on Sundays and Mondays through the winter...More >>
Pre-registration is requested for all programs at the Audubon Center. Space is limited and fills up quickly. To register, call (417) 782-6287 or email wildcatglades@audubon.org. Winter Hours Begin: Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center Winter Hours will be in effect beginning Sunday October 29, 2017. Regular Center hours are Tuesday through Saturday 9 to 5. The Center is closed to the public on Sundays and Mondays through the winter...More >>
Barns on Haunted Hill - 23162 Maple Road, Joplin, MO. Phone: 417-262-4752.The Manor - 4706 Gateway Drive, Joplin. Phone: 417-592-2167.Zombie Hunt - Paintball Ridge, 3295 Coyote Drive, Joplin, MO. Phone: 417-781-7703. Wolfman's House of ScreamsThe Twisted ForestStage Fright Haunted ToursWaco School House HauntSchifferdecker MausoleumMore >>
Barns on Haunted Hill - 23162 Maple Road, Joplin, MO. Phone: 417-262-4752.The Manor - 4706 Gateway Drive, Joplin. Phone: 417-592-2167.Zombie Hunt - Paintball Ridge, 3295 Coyote Drive, Joplin, MO. Phone: 417-781-7703. Wolfman's House of ScreamsThe Twisted ForestStage Fright Haunted ToursWaco School House HauntSchifferdecker MausoleumMore >>
Thursday November 2nd Southern Fried Reunion @ Legends Stage - 8 PM Friday November 3rd Uncrowned Kings - 8PM to Midnight Howard Gayles @ Lover's Leap Lounge - 8 PM to 11 PM Saturday November 4th Mr Lucky - 9:30 PM to 1:30 AM Howard Gayles @ Lover's Leap Lounge - 8 PM to 11 PM Friday November 10th The Tribute Kings - 8 PM to Midnight Kenny Babb @ Lover's Leap Lounge - 8 PM to 11 PM Saturday November 11th The Tribute Kings - 8 PM to Midnight Kenny Babb @ Love...More >>
Thursday November 2nd Southern Fried Reunion @ Legends Stage - 8 PM Friday November 3rd Uncrowned Kings - 8PM to Midnight Howard Gayles @ Lover's Leap Lounge - 8 PM to 11 PM Saturday November 4th Mr Lucky - 9:30 PM to 1:30 AM Howard Gayles @ Lover's Leap Lounge - 8 PM to 11 PM Friday November 10th The Tribute Kings - 8 PM to Midnight Kenny Babb @ Lover's Leap Lounge - 8 PM to 11 PM Saturday November 11th The Tribute Kings - 8 PM to Midnight Kenny Babb @ Love...More >>