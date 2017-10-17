Wildcat Glade Conservation & Audubon Center November 2017 Programs

Pre-registration is requested for all programs at the Audubon Center. Space is limited and fills up quickly. To register, call (417) 782-6287 or email wildcatglades@audubon.org.

Winter Hours Begin: Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center Winter Hours will be in effect beginning Sunday October 29, 2017. Regular Center hours are Tuesday through Saturday 9 to 5. The Center is closed to the public on Sundays and Mondays through the winter months.

Holiday Open House

Sat., November 4th 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

See what’s new in the Heron’s Nest nature gift shop and start your holiday shopping for the nature lover on your list! Free refreshments served as well. Catch the free program on winter birds and bird feeding and get your feeders, seed, field guides, and other items while you’re here!

Discover Winter Birds and Bird Feeding

Sat., November 4th 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Cost: Free!

Sponsored by the Ozark Gateway Audubon Chapter

All ages welcome - Suggested Age: 7+

Many winter guests are beginning to arrive at our feeders. Do you know who they are? We’ll begin indoors learning basic bird ID techniques, some of our common winter birds, and ways to attract winter guests to your yard. We’ll also learn about critical issues affecting birds and what can be done to help them, including participation in citizen science bird counts and other projects. Following a discussion of how to use binoculars, we’ll head outdoors for a chance to see and hear birds on a short, easy hike through the park. Be sure and help support the birds AND our local Ozark Gateway Audubon Chapter by purchasing bird seed from their sale! See info. From Chapter, page 2

Preschool Nature Connections

Talkin’ Turkey

Wed., November 8th 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. or Sat., November 11th 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.

Cost: Free!

Sponsored by an anonymous donor

Age: 3 - 6 years accompanied by adult

Due to popularity, pre-registration is highly suggested. We can only accommodate 15 children per class in effort to make the class beneficial for each participant. Those pre-registered will be given top priority.

Did you know that a turkey is more than Thanksgiving dinner? Join a naturalist to learn more about these grand gobblers through stories, games, and a craft. Take home your very own turkey feather!

Recycled Crafts

Sat., November 11th 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Age: Age: 6+ Cost: Free!

Funding Made Available by Region M

Join us for this creatively crafty program as we celebrate America Recycles Day (November 15th). Discover how to turn trash into fun works of art or practical items to use around the house as you visit different craft stations at your leisure. Come and go as you please.

Fall Rummage Sale

Fri., November 17th & Sat., November 18th 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

A project of the Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center Volunteers; all proceeds benefit education programs at the Center. Donations will be taken between November 7th and November 15th.

Nature & Polymer Clay Class

Build Animal Totem Poles • Saturday, November 18

9 am to 12 noon at Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center, Joplin, MO

For anyone 6 and older (children 6-12 must be accompanied by an adult)

Cost: $25 for the first person, $12 for additional family members, adults helping children free (a portion supports the center)

Clay, all materials, and tutorials provided

Registration required by 12 Noon on the Thursday before the class. Call or text 417-553-1585, or email cyndi@pawpawpatchproductions.com. Your registration will be complete when you receive a reply.

Make & Take Polymer Clay C

Magnetic Swap Bracelet • Tuesday, November 21

6 to 9 pm at Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center, Joplin

For anyone 15 and older

Cost: $25.00 per person (a portion supports the center)

Clay, supplies, and instructions included

Registration required by 12 Noon the Friday before the class. Call or text 417-553-1585, or email to cyndi@pawpawpatchproductions.com. Your registration will be complete when you receive a reply.

