Golden Norsemen Crack Top 20

The NEO Golden Norsemen are back in the national rankings.

In the latest national poll released on Tuesday, NEO came in at number 18.

The Norsemen have four straight games, including a come-from-behind 34-30 win against rival Coffeyville Saturday. NEO is now 5-2 overall on the season, and will be on the road against Arkansas Baptist this Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL NATIONAL RANKINGS