Joplin Prepares for Football Districts

It's already been an impressive season for the Joplin Eagles.

The Eagles lost their season opener against Glendale all the way back in August, but they have been on fire since.

Joplin finished up the regular season last Friday with a 20 point win against Hillcrest. That win was the 8th straight for Joplin and gave them the outright Ozark conference title. The Eagles are now 8-1 and will host Lee's Summit Friday in the first round of the Class 6 District 4 tournament. It will be the first home playoff game for Joplin since 2015.

Lee's Summit is 4-5 this year.