Columbus Residents Notified of Missing Mail

COLUMBUS, KANSAS -

Some USPS customers take the news of the investigation with a grain of salt.
"There's thousands and thousands and thousands of employees and every once in awhile you're going to get a bad one" says Jay Evans, a Columbus resident taking care of his mail.

A former mail carrier in Columbus  is under investigation for failing to deliver the mail.
"That is not indicative of the almost 500 thousand employees that we have that take the sanctity of the mail and protect the mail for our customers very seriously" says the strategic communications specialist for the United States Postal Service. 
And this customer protects himself when sending presents to his family through the mail.
"Within the 2 days or 5 days I usually call them and say 'did you receive the gift?" says Daniel Davis, a USPS customer.
The postal service can't confirm if any stolen mail wasn't replaced.
But they say they returned what they had to customers. 
Despite the recent investigations, some people still feel safer using "snail mail".
"With credit card fraud the way it is I think maybe I would feel it is I think i would feel it's a little bit safer knowing its in an envelope going to someone"
and some not so much" says Columbus resident Melvin Myers.

And some, not so much.
"Without a doubt. Don't send money, actual paper money through the mail. because that is a highly desirable theft right there" says Davis.

