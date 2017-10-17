Schuber-Mitchell's Preliminary Plat Receives Green Light from CJ Council

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter
Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com
Carl Junction city officials approve a preliminary plat for a new neighborhood in town, despite recent opposition.More >>
Carl Junction city officials approve a preliminary plat for a new neighborhood in town, despite recent opposition.More >>
Now to Pittsburg where city commissioners, tonight, approved a change order to wrap up a $300,000 sewer project near the Countryside subdivision.More >>
Now to Pittsburg where city commissioners, tonight, approved a change order to wrap up a $300,000 sewer project near the Countryside subdivision.More >>
Last month, Joplin City Officials made a presentation to council members about some possible changes for downtown parking. It met with resistance and was tabled for later discussion. That discussion came tonight.More >>
Last month, Joplin City Officials made a presentation to council members about some possible changes for downtown parking. It met with resistance and was tabled for later discussion. That discussion came tonight.More >>
The Joplin Fire Department releases it's latest performance numbers -- and they indicate calls are up, and response times are down...More >>
The Joplin Fire Department releases it's latest performance numbers -- and they indicate calls are up, and response times are down...More >>
Proposed budget cuts at the EPA could have an impact, right here in the four-states.More >>
Proposed budget cuts at the EPA could have an impact, right here in the four-states.More >>
3 days after it began a Joplin murder trial has come to an end.
And it's a guilty verdict for Todd Greathouse the Webb City man, who had been charged with killing Wilanna Anita Dunn.
3 days after it began a Joplin murder trial has come to an end.
And it's a guilty verdict for Todd Greathouse the Webb City man, who had been charged with killing Wilanna Anita Dunn.