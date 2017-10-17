Quantcast

Schuber-Mitchell's Preliminary Plat Receives Green Light from CJ Council

Updated:

    Carl Junction city officials approve a preliminary plat for a new neighborhood in town, despite recent opposition.
    Weeks of controversy have surrounded the Fox Briar sub division near Briarbrook.

The concerns all stem from the latest preliminary proposal for additions to the Fox Briar neighborhood in Briarbrook.
The opposition started with concerns over lot sizes, traffic, and storm water run-off.
The biggest concern in September -- that the neighbors felt they were left in the dark, and uninformed about the new development.
After meeting with the neighbors in the area, it led to a different turnout tonight.
Mitchell: "I think tonight was good evidence that if you will listen to your neighbors, if you will work things out with them, then the neighborhood is better, and we're excited to move forward with our neighbors."
One of those neighbors just purchased a home in the first phase of the Fox Briar sub division.
Judd McPherson purchased a home for his daughter, and he stood up tonight to assure his fellow Briarbrook residents that he feels, Schuber-Mitchell, is doing the right thing.
McPherson: "We have absolutely no concerns because we've seen the building process, and it's literally was the nicest home that we looked at out of the dozen homes."
Other concerns initially brought up in the September Planning and Zoning meeting included the cost of the new Schuber-Mitchell homes, being too low, McPherson, disagrees.
McPherson: "I don't think that having a $200,000 Schuber-Mitchell home is going to affect the value of my higher end home that's two blocks away because they're a different home by nature."
As for the remaining issues...
Mitchell: "They will work together with the city engineer and have all of these issues solved in preparation for the final plat."
A final plat, that won't be submitted for several more weeks.

Mitchell says there are still several steps to go through before ground is broken for the new addition.

