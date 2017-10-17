Quantcast

Sarcoxie Wins VB District Title - KOAM TV 7

Sarcoxie Wins VB District Title

Updated:

The Sarcoxie Bears are district volleyball champions.

Tuesday night was the final night of the Class 2 District 11 volleyball tournament in Lamar.

The semifinals began by Sarcoxie beating Butler in two sets 25-20 and 25-13. It was the same story on the other side of the bracket for the hometown Tigers. Lamar topped El Dorado Springs in two sets 25-23 and 25-18.

It only took Sarcoxie two sets to get by Lamar in the district championship, winning 25-21 and 25-13. The Bears now move on to the sectional round of the state tournament, where they will face Willow Springs on Saturday.

