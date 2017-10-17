Sarcoxie Wins VB District Title

The Bears beat the Lamar Tigers in the championship game 2-0.More >>
The Eagles enter the playoffs on an 8 game winning streak.More >>
NEO was #18 in the latest national poll released on Tuesday.More >>
The Norsemen (5-2) enter the weekend on a four game winning streak.More >>
After suffering a 5-1 Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference loss last Thursday at No. 11 ranked Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa, the Lady Norse dropped a 4-1 conference decision on Sunday at Redland College in Midwest City.More >>
After dropping a 3-1 decision at Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa last Thursday, the Norsemen earned a 3-0 shutout over St. Charles Community College in Cottelville, Missouri on Saturday. Traveling to Union, Missouri on Sunday, the Golden Norsemen suffered a 3-0 loss to East Central College.More >>
More than four hundred turn out for summit on opioid abuse.More >>
St. Louis and Kansas are vying to be the home of Amazon HQ2, a more than $5 billion project from the online retailer.More >>
Kris Kobach announced today that Donald Trump Jr. will be in Kansas on November 28th for a campaign fundraiser.More >>
