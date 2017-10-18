Jasper County youth receives Missouri 4-H Foundation scholarship

Hannah Rockers of Carthage, Mo. was awarded the $1,000 Jasper County 4-H Scholarship on Friday, Sept 29 at the Missouri 4-H Foundation’s annual scholarship and awards banquet in Columbia. The foundation awarded 67 scholarships totaling $73,550 to 4-H youth throughout the state.

Rockers is studying Agribusiness at Missouri State University.

“It is with tremendous support from families, foundations, businesses and communities across the state, that the Missouri 4-H Foundation is able to contribute to the education and advancement of Missouri’s young people,” said Mark Goth, Missouri 4-H Foundation chair. “Connecting youth to higher education is a fundamental role of the 4-H Youth Development program, and we are committed to supporting the educational achievements of our future leaders.”

For more than 65 years, the Missouri 4-H Foundation has been maximizing youth development opportunities for Missouri youth by raising funds for the MU Extension 4-H Youth Development program, providing higher education scholarships, recognizing 4-H volunteers and promoting the 4-H organization. MU Extension 4-H is a community of more than 220,000 youths from across Missouri learning leadership, citizenship and life skills.