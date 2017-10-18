Jasper County youth receives Missouri 4-H Foundation scholarship

Hannah Rockers of Carthage, Mo. was awarded the $1,000 Jasper County 4-H Scholarship on Friday, Sept 29 at the Missouri 4-H Foundation’s annual scholarship and awards banquet in Columbia. The foundation awarded 67 scholarships totaling $73,550 to 4-H youth throughout the state.
Rockers is studying Agribusiness at Missouri State University.
“It is with tremendous support from families, foundations, businesses and communities across the state, that the Missouri 4-H Foundation is able to contribute to the education and advancement of Missouri’s young people,” said Mark Goth, Missouri 4-H Foundation chair. “Connecting youth to higher education is a fundamental role of the 4-H Youth Development program, and we are committed to supporting the educational achievements of our future leaders.”
For more than 65 years, the Missouri 4-H Foundation has been maximizing youth development opportunities for Missouri youth by raising funds for the MU Extension 4-H Youth Development program, providing higher education scholarships, recognizing 4-H volunteers and promoting the 4-H organization. MU Extension 4-H is a community of more than 220,000 youths from across Missouri learning leadership, citizenship and life skills.
Garret Paiz, 38, sacrificed his life helping fight the massive wildfires raging throughout Northern California.More >>
Garret Paiz, 38, sacrificed his life helping fight the massive wildfires raging throughout Northern California.More >>
Rebuilding Goodman elementary could cost more than insurance will cover. On Monday, the Neosho Board of Education saw preliminary plans for rebuilding with estimated cost at ten million dollars or more. Its insurance carrier offered nine point one million dollars.More >>
Rebuilding Goodman elementary could cost more than insurance will cover. On Monday, the Neosho Board of Education saw preliminary plans for rebuilding with estimated cost at ten million dollars or more. Its insurance carrier offered nine point one million dollars.More >>
More than four hundred turn out for summit on opioid abuse.More >>
More than four hundred turn out for summit on opioid abuse.More >>
St. Louis and Kansas are vying to be the home of Amazon HQ2, a more than $5 billion project from the online retailer.More >>
St. Louis and Kansas are vying to be the home of Amazon HQ2, a more than $5 billion project from the online retailer.More >>
Kris Kobach announced today that Donald Trump Jr. will be in Kansas on November 28th for a campaign fundraiser.More >>
Kris Kobach announced today that Donald Trump Jr. will be in Kansas on November 28th for a campaign fundraiser.More >>