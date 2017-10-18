Quantcast

The Chamber announces the final 3rd Saturday Downtown Marketplace of the Year

Updated:
FORT SCOTT, KANSAS -

The final 3rd Saturday Downtown Marketplace of the year will be this Saturday, October 21 from 8am-12pm. The event is a blended Farmers’ Market and Marketplace of other vendors. The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce encourages residents of Fort Scott and Bourbon County to shop local this weekend in Downtown Fort Scott. Anyone interested in having a booth at the Market may pick up an application at the Chamber, 231 E. Wall St.

