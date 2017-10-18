The Chamber announces the final 3rd Saturday Downtown Marketplace of the Year

The final 3rd Saturday Downtown Marketplace of the year will be this Saturday, October 21 from 8am-12pm. The event is a blended Farmers’ Market and Marketplace of other vendors. The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce encourages residents of Fort Scott and Bourbon County to shop local this weekend in Downtown Fort Scott. Anyone interested in having a booth at the Market may pick up an application at the Chamber, 231 E. Wall St.
Pre-registration is requested for all programs at the Audubon Center. Space is limited and fills up quickly. To register, call (417) 782-6287 or email wildcatglades@audubon.org. Winter Hours Begin: Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center Winter Hours will be in effect beginning Sunday October 29, 2017. Regular Center hours are Tuesday through Saturday 9 to 5. The Center is closed to the public on Sundays and Mondays through the winter...More >>
Barns on Haunted Hill - 23162 Maple Road, Joplin, MO. Phone: 417-262-4752.The Manor - 4706 Gateway Drive, Joplin. Phone: 417-592-2167.Zombie Hunt - Paintball Ridge, 3295 Coyote Drive, Joplin, MO. Phone: 417-781-7703. Wolfman's House of ScreamsThe Twisted ForestStage Fright Haunted ToursWaco School House HauntSchifferdecker MausoleumMore >>
Thursday November 2nd Southern Fried Reunion @ Legends Stage - 8 PM Friday November 3rd Uncrowned Kings - 8PM to Midnight Howard Gayles @ Lover's Leap Lounge - 8 PM to 11 PM Saturday November 4th Mr Lucky - 9:30 PM to 1:30 AM Howard Gayles @ Lover's Leap Lounge - 8 PM to 11 PM Friday November 10th The Tribute Kings - 8 PM to Midnight Kenny Babb @ Lover's Leap Lounge - 8 PM to 11 PM Saturday November 11th The Tribute Kings - 8 PM to Midnight Kenny Babb @ Love...More >>
