Joplin, MO Street Closure: 10th & Empire Avenue - October 19th

Joplin, MO Street Closure: 10th & Empire Avenue - October 19th

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Missouri Northern Arkansas Railroad will be closing the railroad crossing at 10th Street & Empire Avenue starting Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. until Friday, October 20, 2017 at 3:00 a.m. weather permitting. 

Missouri Northern Arkansas Railroad will be closing the street in order to repair the railroad tracks. 

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and proceed with caution at intersections.

The City appreciates your patience during this closure.

