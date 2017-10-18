Freeman Announces Theme of 2017 Joplin Christmas Parade

Permit presentation (left to right) Paula F. Baker, Freeman President and Chief Executive Officer, receives a permit from Mike Seibert, City of Joplin Mayor, to organize the 2017 Joplin Christmas Parade.

Paula and Mayor (left to right) Paula F. Baker, Freeman President and Chief Executive Officer and Mike Seibert, City of Joplin Mayor, stand before the logo of the 2017 Joplin Christmas Parade.

For the fourth year in a row, Freeman Health System will manage the Joplin Christmas Parade. This includes a donation of countless man-hours to organize and orchestrate the event.

In a news conference held Wednesday, October 18, at Joplin City Hall, Mike Seibert, City of Joplin Mayor, presented a 2017 Joplin Christmas Parade permit to Paula F. Baker, Freeman President and Chief Executive Officer.

The theme of this year’s parade was also announced and the emblem unveiled. “Honoring Local Heroes” encourages entrants to honor the superheroes in their lives and decorate accordingly.

“There’s a hero in everyone’s life,” said Baker. “Perhaps it’s a family member who served in the military or someone who works with children. I’m excited to see our local heroes honored during this annual tradition.”

Funds generated by the 2017 Joplin Christmas Parade will go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®, which provides assistance to children from birth to 21 years of age in a 14-county area in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma. All money raised stays local, helping children with medical needs and their families. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals helps furnish and maintain Freeman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, provides funding for local community organizations’ pediatric needs and provides pediatric emergency equipment for area agencies.

Freeman staff members have already started planning the parade. The parade will take place at 6:00 pm Tuesday, December 5. The parade route starts at 15th and Main Street and runs north to Third Street. For more information about placing an entry in the 2017 Joplin Christmas Parade call 417.347.3962 or email joplinchristmasparade@freemanhealth.com.