Joplin to Host USATT Tournament

Joplin to Host USATT Tournament

Updated:

The city of Joplin, MO is hosting a USA Table Tennis (USATT) sanctioned tournament in early November. USA Table Tennis is organized under the United States Olympic Committee as the National Governing Body for the sport of table tennis in the United States, which has participation by more than 250 clubs across the nation. USA Table Tennis is a member of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), and is responsible for international competition including the Pan American and Olympic Games.

Joplin Table Tennis Club is organizing the tournament, which will be on Saturday, November 4th at Memorial Hall (212 W. 8th). $750 in price money will be up for grabs in this tournament.

