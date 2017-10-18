Joplin to Host USATT Tournament

Former Lion and Denver Bronco Rod Smith will be in the house.More >>
Last season the Golden Norse finished 8-8 in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference and 16-14 on the year.More >>
The Lions will face UCO at 3:00 Saturday afternoon trying to pick up their first win of the year.More >>
The Lions will play the Jennies Friday, and then turn around and play Lindenwood on Sunday.More >>
Chi Alpha Sigma is a National College Athlete Honor Society established to recognize collegiate student-athletes who earn a varsity letter in at least one sport, while maintaining a cumulative GPA of at least 3.4.More >>
The Gorillas will battle the University of Central Missouri Friday at Warrensburg, Mo., at 6 p.m. and then take on Lindenwood University Saturday at 2 p.m.More >>
Garret Paiz, 38, sacrificed his life helping fight the massive wildfires raging throughout Northern California.More >>
Rebuilding Goodman elementary could cost more than insurance will cover. On Monday, the Neosho Board of Education saw preliminary plans for rebuilding with estimated cost at ten million dollars or more. Its insurance carrier offered nine point one million dollars.More >>
More than four hundred turn out for summit on opioid abuse.More >>
St. Louis and Kansas are vying to be the home of Amazon HQ2, a more than $5 billion project from the online retailer.More >>
Kris Kobach announced today that Donald Trump Jr. will be in Kansas on November 28th for a campaign fundraiser.More >>
