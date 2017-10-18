PSU Volleyball Preps for Weekend on the Road

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University volleyball team will travel for a pair of MIAA road matches Friday and Saturday (Oct. 20-21). The Gorillas will battle the University of Central Missouri Friday at Warrensburg, Mo., at 6 p.m. and then take on Lindenwood University Saturday at St. Charles, Mo., at 2 p.m.



Scouting the Gorillas

Pitt State is 3-18 overall and 0-9 in MIAA playing heading into the weekend action. The Gorillas are seeking to halt a 12-match losing streak when they face the Jennies Friday.



Pitt State dropped a pair of 3-0 home decision to Northwest Missouri State University and Missouri Western State University in its last action Oct. 6-7.



Offensively, junior rightside hitter Lauren Regier leads the squad with 211 kills (2.81 kps) followed closely by junior rightside hitter Noelle Dooley with 169 kills (2.41 kps).



Three setters contribute to the Gorillas offense: junior Carolina VanBuskirk averages 5.62 assists per set, while freshman Camryn Blanton averages 4.13 assists per set and sophomore Kylie Farris contributes 3.43 assists per set.



Sophomore libero/defensive specialist Lauren Maisberger averages 3.65 digs per set, while sophomore defensive specialist Raven Lawlor contributes 2.85 digs per set. Freshman middle blocker Emily Regier averages 0.88 blocks per set.



Scouting the Opposition

UCM enters Friday's action at 16-5 overall and 7-2 in MIAA play.



Two middle hitters lead the Jennies offense with senior Kasey Hohlen averaging 3.39 kills per set followed by freshman Audrey Fisher (2.91 kps). UCM's defensive leaders are junior defensive specialist Kylie Hohlen with 456 digs (6.16 dps) and senior middle blocker Kasey Hohlen with 0.74 blocks per set.



LWU is 14-9 overall and 5-4 in the MIAA entering a Friday home match against the University of Central Oklahoma.



Senior rightside hitter Emily Wylie leads the team with 232 kills (2.83 kps) and freshman middle blocker Sadie Kosciuk chips in with 2.50 kills per set and 1.26 blocks per set. Defensive specialist Megan Hellwege contributes 5.95 digs per set.



Up Next

Following the weekend matchups, Pitt State will host a mid-week MIAA matchup next Tuesday (Oct. 24) against the University of Central Oklahoma at John Lance Arena.