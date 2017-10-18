33 Gorillas Inducted Into Chi Alpha Sigma Class

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG – Pittsburg State Athletics is pleased to announce today (Oct. 18) the induction of 33 junior and senior student-athletes into the 2017-18 class of the PSU Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma.



Chi Alpha Sigma is a National College Athlete Honor Society established to recognize collegiate student-athletes who earn a varsity letter in at least one sport, while maintaining a cumulative GPA of at least 3.4.



The mission of Chi Alpha Sigma is to encourage and reward high academic scholarship of college student athletes; to recognize outstanding academic achievement; to encourage good citizenship, moral character, and friendship; to recognize and honor the individual athlete, his or her team, sport, athletic department, and college or university; and to mentor and provide leadership to other student athletes.



The following athletes were inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma today by Athletic Director Jim Johnson, Senior Associate Athletic Director/Senior Woman Administrator Natalie Cullen, Faculty Athletic Representative Dr. Cole Shewmake and Chi Alpha Sigma advisor Kelly Miller:



Jena Black, Women's Track & Field

Dash Cameron, Football

Jacob Carpenter, Football

Brenner Clemons, Football

Paige Corcoran, Volleyball

Bree Cornett, Softball

Ryan Dodd, Football

Noelle Dooley, Volleyball

DeMarcus Edwards, Football

Ethan Hartzell, Men's Cross Country/Track & Field

Kristin Hayward, Softball

Ashton Henson, Women's Cross Country/Track & Field

Josh Hornback, Football

Paige Imhoff, Women's Basketball

Shamus Kearney, Baseball

Colby Kromminga, Men's Track & Field

Shelby Lopez, Women's Basketball

Lauren Maisberger, Volleyball

Brett McDonald, Football

William McGuire, Men's Track & Field

Brenlee McPherson, Women's Basketball

Shelby Miller, Softball

Bradley Payne, Football

Jordan Puvogel, Women's Cross Country/Track & Field

Lauren Regier, Volleyball

Taylor Unke, Volleyball

Carolina VanBuskirk, Volleyball

Kristen Van Hoosen, Softball

Jared Vincent, Football

Quinnlynn Walcott, Women's Cross Country/Track & Field

Nick Wuthnow, Football

Levi Wyrick, Football/Men's Track & Field

Brock Zanca, Baseball