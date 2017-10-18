Quantcast

33 Gorillas Inducted Into Chi Alpha Sigma Class - KOAM TV 7

33 Gorillas Inducted Into Chi Alpha Sigma Class

Updated:

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG – Pittsburg State Athletics is pleased to announce today (Oct. 18) the induction of 33 junior and senior student-athletes into the 2017-18 class of the PSU Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma.
 
Chi Alpha Sigma is a National College Athlete Honor Society established to recognize collegiate student-athletes who earn a varsity letter in at least one sport, while maintaining a cumulative GPA of at least 3.4.
 
The mission of Chi Alpha Sigma is to encourage and reward high academic scholarship of college student athletes; to recognize outstanding academic achievement; to encourage good citizenship, moral character, and friendship; to recognize and honor the individual athlete, his or her team, sport, athletic department, and college or university; and to mentor and provide leadership to other student athletes.
 
The following athletes were inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma today by Athletic Director Jim Johnson, Senior Associate Athletic Director/Senior Woman Administrator Natalie Cullen, Faculty Athletic Representative Dr. Cole Shewmake and Chi Alpha Sigma advisor Kelly Miller:
 
Jena Black, Women's Track & Field
Dash Cameron, Football
Jacob Carpenter, Football
Brenner Clemons, Football
Paige Corcoran, Volleyball
Bree Cornett, Softball
Ryan Dodd, Football
Noelle Dooley, Volleyball
DeMarcus Edwards, Football
Ethan Hartzell, Men's Cross Country/Track & Field
Kristin Hayward, Softball
Ashton Henson, Women's Cross Country/Track & Field
Josh Hornback, Football
Paige Imhoff, Women's Basketball
Shamus Kearney, Baseball
Colby Kromminga, Men's Track & Field
Shelby Lopez, Women's Basketball
Lauren Maisberger, Volleyball
Brett McDonald, Football
William McGuire, Men's Track & Field
Brenlee McPherson, Women's Basketball
Shelby Miller, Softball
Bradley Payne, Football
Jordan Puvogel, Women's Cross Country/Track & Field
Lauren Regier, Volleyball
Taylor Unke, Volleyball
Carolina VanBuskirk, Volleyball
Kristen Van Hoosen, Softball
Jared Vincent, Football
Quinnlynn Walcott, Women's Cross Country/Track & Field
Nick Wuthnow, Football
Levi Wyrick, Football/Men's Track & Field
Brock Zanca, Baseball

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.