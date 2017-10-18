MSSU Women's Soccer Welcomes in #1 UCM

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern soccer team returns home to take on the top-ranked Central Missouri Jennies on Friday, Oct. 20 at 6 pm before following up against Lindenwood on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 1 pm in the programs annual Pink Game.



The Lions (2-8-3, 2-4-1) are coming off a weekend where they earned their second win of the season in a 1-0 shutout victory over Nebraska-Kearney. Southern then went a grueling 110 minutes that ended in a scoreless tie at Fort Hays State. Sophomore goalkeeper Luz Galindo started both games, accumulating 200 minutes and making 15 saves on 27 shots faced combined, while not allowing a single goal.



UCM (14-0-0, 7-0-0) enters Friday's contest against the Lions as the No. 1 ranked team in the country, kicking off a four-game road trip to wrap up its regular season. The Jennies lead the conference in most categories, including shots on goal (11.2), points (9.3), goals (3.7), and goals allowed (.143), while standing second in assists (1.86).



Sunday's matchup is a battle of the mascots as both schools represent a pride of Lions. LWU (5-8-1, 2-4-1) comes into the match tied for seventh in the MIAA with MSSU and Emporia State. The Lions are coming off a four-game home stand where they went 1-2-1, completing it with a 1-0 victory over ESU last Sunday.



