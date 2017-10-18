MSSU Tries to Bounce Back vs. UCO

The Missouri Southern Lions will be back at home this weekend facing the Central Oklahoma Bronchos.

The Lions have been on the road the last two weeks, falling to Washburn and Central Missouri. Those two games may be the low spot of the season for MSSU. The team gave up 120 total points in those two games and nearly 1,300 total yards.

Missouri Southern is 0-7 on the year and in last place in the MIAA. Kickoff for Saturday's game against UCO will be at 3 PM.