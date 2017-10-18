Haggling Over Insurance Reimbursement Delays Goodman Elementary Rebuilding Effort

Garret Paiz, 38, sacrificed his life helping fight the massive wildfires raging throughout Northern California.More >>
Rebuilding Goodman elementary could cost more than insurance will cover. On Monday, the Neosho Board of Education saw preliminary plans for rebuilding with estimated cost at ten million dollars or more. Its insurance carrier offered nine point one million dollars.
St. Louis and Kansas are vying to be the home of Amazon HQ2, a more than $5 billion project from the online retailer.
Kris Kobach announced today that Donald Trump Jr. will be in Kansas on November 28th for a campaign fundraiser.
It was an uncommon pairing in Fort Scott Sunday: wines and canines. The Beaux Arts Centre Tasting Room hosted the event that included a howl-o-ween canine costume contest.
Its carnival time in Pittsburg where the Meadowlark elementary parent/teachers organization is throwing the party. The PTO fall carnival offered an inflatable slide,bean bag and ring toss games and raffles.
The Joplin public library offered much more than books to youth ready for Halloween. Something creepy was being created there Saturday afternoon.
Local bands brought entertainment to a neighborhood with a goal of making it safer. Saturday night Porchfest featured eleven bands at homes in Joplin's North Heights neighborhood.
The Opioid Crisis Summit will be held on the campus of Missouri Southern and organizers want area residents to know that they are encouraged to come and learn how to combat the problem.
Housing Connect has been successful in speeding up the process of placing the homeless in permanent housing.
The Columbus Days Festival wound down after a weekend of fun events. Sunday morning the Chamber of Commerce held the most recognized feature of the festival , the hot air balloon regatta.
The community of Carl Junction comes out in a big way to raise money to fight breast cancer and honor those lost to the disease. Hundreds of balloons took flight. They were released with notes tied to them written in remembrance or support of breast cancer patients and survivors. The event included the annual walk for breast cancer around Carl Junction High School bulldog stadium.
