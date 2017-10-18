Special Events This Weekend for MSSU Athletics

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. - The Missouri Southern athletics department will host two special events this Saturday morning featuring former Lions football player Rod Smith.

Smith, a Missouri Southern Athletics Hall of Famer and a member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Honor, will be on hand that morning as part of an event that will showcase his book, "The Rod Effect." Fans can get a chance to rub elbows Smith as the former Lion and Denver Bronco will host a brunch on campus and talk about his new book.

The event will take place on October 21 inside the North End Zone Facility at 10:30 am. Cost for the event is $50 and will include a meal and an autographed copy of Rod's book. To RSVP for the event, please visit this site (Register Here) or call 625-9317.

Following the brunch, the University will officially name the Digital Gallery of the Missouri Southern Athletics Hall of Fame in Smith's honor. The naming event will also be held in the North End Zone Facility, site of what will be known as the Rod Smith Digital Gallery.