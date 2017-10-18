Noel Fire Department Reflects on Fallen Comrade

Garret Paiz, 38, sacrificed his life helping fight the massive wildfires raging throughout Northern California. He died driving a water tender tanker that flipped over after falling down an embankment. Back in Noel, his chief reflects on the kind of firefighter they lost.

"Garrett was truly a firefighter. He loved the service with all of his heart. Very hard working guy," said Noel Fire Chief Brandon Barrett.

Garrett's coworkers say he was more than just a passionate, hardworking firefighter. He was also a guy who cared about others.

"Never had a dull moment with Garrett around. You could have 2 hours of sleep and he always ended up putting a smile on your face, no matter the situation," said firefighter Blake Barrett.

Garrett's family is still coming to terms with their loss, but his sister wants Garrett remembered as a man who followed his heart and lived to protect others.

"He was just one of those kids for a small town in Mecca that actually go out of the town and lived his dream," said Garrett's sister, Cinthia Paiz.