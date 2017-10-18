Quantcast

Carl Junction VB Wins District Title - KOAM TV 7

Carl Junction VB Wins District Title

Updated:

The Carl Junction Bulldogs won the Class 4 District 12 volleyball tournament on Wednesday night.

CJ took care of business in the semifinals, beating Joplin in two sets. On the other side of the bracket Carthage beat Republic in the semi's to set up a Carl Junction/Carthage final.

The Bulldogs needed just two sets to beat the Tigers, winning 25-18, 25-21. Carl Junction will be at home in the sectional round of the state tournament on Saturday against Willard.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.