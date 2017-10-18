Carl Junction VB Wins District Title

The Carl Junction Bulldogs won the Class 4 District 12 volleyball tournament on Wednesday night.

CJ took care of business in the semifinals, beating Joplin in two sets. On the other side of the bracket Carthage beat Republic in the semi's to set up a Carl Junction/Carthage final.

The Bulldogs needed just two sets to beat the Tigers, winning 25-18, 25-21. Carl Junction will be at home in the sectional round of the state tournament on Saturday against Willard.