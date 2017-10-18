Kansas Illegally Diverted Fees

Some USPS customers take the news of the investigation with a grain of salt. "There's thousands and thousands and thousands of employees and every once in awhile you're going to get a bad one" says Jay Evans, a Columbus resident taking care of his mail. A former mail carrier in Columbus is under investigation for failing to deliver the mail. "That is not indicative of the almost 500 thousand employees that we have that take the sanctity of the mail and protect th...

More >>