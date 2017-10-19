Quantcast

Joplin Woman Sentenced for Part of Multi-state Crime Spree - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Woman Sentenced for Part of Multi-state Crime Spree

A Joplin Missouri woman has been sentenced in Florida to 20 years in prison for part of a string of crimes in multiple states.
    
Florida Panhandle prosecutors say in a news release that 32-year-old Brittany Nicole Harper was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to robbery, home invasion and other charges.
    
Authorities say Harper was involved in crimes that span four states. They ended Feb. 5, 2016, when Harper's boyfriend, Blake Fitzgerald of Joplin, was killed during a shootout with police in Milton, Florida.
    
Authorities say the couple stole a Cadillac during a test drive in Missouri, later carjacked victims at gunpoint in Alabama and Georgia and also were involved in a home invasion.
    
Instead of going directly to a Florida prison, Harper will be transferred to face charges in the other states.
 

