MSSU Fraternity Living in Boxes to Raise Funds for the Homeless

According to the most recent study by the National Association to End Homelessness more than 72-hundred Missourians are considered homeless.
    That's a number the members of Kappa Sigma fraternity at Missouri Southern State University would like to see decrease dramatically.
    So, over the course of 48 hours, they'll live in cardboard boxes.  The "Great Box Build-off" aims to raise awareness, and food donations for the four-state's homeless community.
    "The impact that we hope it will have is that we can at least get the shelters to where they have more money and more things to provide for people", says Kappa Sigma member Avery Burrows.  
    Kappa Sigma says all donations will go to Joplin's Watered Gardens homeless shelter.
     The event began on October 18th at 5:00 pm and will end at 5:00 pm on October 20th.  The event was originally scheduled to run from October 4th to the 6th, but was postponed due to inclement weather. 
    

