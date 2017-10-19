Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Galena Police Department Teams Up for Drug Take Back Event

The state of Missouri has a no-texting law for drivers twenty-one and under. But the Missouri Department of Transportation is challenging all drivers to honor the ban tomorrow. Friday, October 20th is Buckle Up, Phone Down Day.More >>
"Anytime you victimize a child, it kind of puts a different perspective on things."More >>
Garret Paiz, 38, sacrificed his life helping fight the massive wildfires raging throughout Northern California.More >>
Rebuilding Goodman elementary could cost more than insurance will cover. On Monday, the Neosho Board of Education saw preliminary plans for rebuilding with estimated cost at ten million dollars or more. Its insurance carrier offered nine point one million dollars.More >>
More than four hundred turn out for summit on opioid abuse.More >>
On Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Galena Police Department will join the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement agencies across the country to give the public its 14th opportunity in 7 years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Residents can drop off their unwanted drugs at Apple Market in Columbus...More >>
Pre-registration is requested for all programs at the Audubon Center. Space is limited and fills up quickly. To register, call (417) 782-6287 or email wildcatglades@audubon.org. Winter Hours Begin: Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center Winter Hours will be in effect beginning Sunday October 29, 2017. Regular Center hours are Tuesday through Saturday 9 to 5. The Center is closed to the public on Sundays and Mondays through the winter...More >>
Barns on Haunted Hill - 23162 Maple Road, Joplin, MO. Phone: 417-262-4752.The Manor - 4706 Gateway Drive, Joplin. Phone: 417-592-2167.Zombie Hunt - Paintball Ridge, 3295 Coyote Drive, Joplin, MO. Phone: 417-781-7703. Wolfman's House of ScreamsThe Twisted ForestStage Fright Haunted ToursWaco School House HauntSchifferdecker MausoleumMore >>
Thursday November 2nd Southern Fried Reunion @ Legends Stage - 8 PM Friday November 3rd Uncrowned Kings - 8PM to Midnight Howard Gayles @ Lover's Leap Lounge - 8 PM to 11 PM Saturday November 4th Mr Lucky - 9:30 PM to 1:30 AM Howard Gayles @ Lover's Leap Lounge - 8 PM to 11 PM Friday November 10th The Tribute Kings - 8 PM to Midnight Kenny Babb @ Lover's Leap Lounge - 8 PM to 11 PM Saturday November 11th The Tribute Kings - 8 PM to Midnight Kenny Babb @ Love...More >>
