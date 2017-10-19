Pursuit ends after vehicle turns down dead-end road

Two people have been charged after a vehicle pursuit with Vernon County Deputies ended Tuesday afternoon. According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were notified that a red Dodge passenger vehicle had just fled from Nevada Police when a deputy spotted the vehicle near 1550 and Panama Road. The license plates on the vehicle did not match the vehicle and came back as stolen. The vehicle fled from the deputy when he attempted to make a traffic stop. Additional units from the Sheriff’s Office responded to assist in the pursuit. According to Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher, the vehicle turned down a dead-end road where a short foot pursuit took place. “The vehicle attempted to turn around by driving through a ditch when they realized there was nowhere to go” said Mosher. The Sheriff said the vehicle became stuck in the ditch and both passengers fled on foot but were apprehended by deputies shortly after. Mosher said a firearm was also located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and suspected methamphetamines were also found during the incident.

The driver has been identified as 32-year-old Joshua A Warner, of Fort Scott KS and the passenger Necole L Brown, 33, of Milo MO.

Warrants were issued Wednesday charging Warner with:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Resisting Arrest

His bond has been set at $25,000 cash or surety

Brown has been charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Resisting Arrest

Her bond has been set at $25,000 cash or surety