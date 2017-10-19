FEMA Funds Disaster Case Management Program in Missouri

The state of Missouri has a no-texting law for drivers twenty-one and under. But the Missouri Department of Transportation is challenging all drivers to honor the ban tomorrow. Friday, October 20th is Buckle Up, Phone Down Day.More >>
"Anytime you victimize a child, it kind of puts a different perspective on things."More >>
Garret Paiz, 38, sacrificed his life helping fight the massive wildfires raging throughout Northern California.More >>
Rebuilding Goodman elementary could cost more than insurance will cover. On Monday, the Neosho Board of Education saw preliminary plans for rebuilding with estimated cost at ten million dollars or more. Its insurance carrier offered nine point one million dollars.More >>
More than four hundred turn out for summit on opioid abuse.More >>
