Fire Department to host graduation ceremony to recognize new hires

The Joplin Fire Department would like to invite the public and the news media to a New Hire Graduation and Badge Pinning as five new personnel start their careers with the department. The event will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday October 20 at the Public Safety Training Center, 5502 N Suede Lane.

During this ceremony, Fire Chief Jim Furgerson will recognize the newly hired firefighters for his department and briefly discuss the training they’ve recently completed in order to begin their firefighting career with the City of Joplin. Webb City Fire Chief Andrew Roughton will be deliver the keynote address during the event.

The Joplin Fire Department currently provides emergency services to the community’s 45 square miles from the six fire stations located throughout Joplin.