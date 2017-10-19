Quantcast

Fire Department to host graduation ceremony to recognize new hir - KOAM TV 7

Fire Department to host graduation ceremony to recognize new hires

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

The Joplin Fire Department would like to invite the public and the news media to a New Hire Graduation and Badge Pinning as five new personnel start their careers with the department. The event will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday October 20 at the Public Safety Training Center, 5502 N Suede Lane.

During this ceremony, Fire Chief Jim Furgerson will recognize the newly hired firefighters for his department and briefly discuss the training they’ve recently completed in order to begin their firefighting career with the City of Joplin. Webb City Fire Chief Andrew Roughton will be deliver the keynote address during the event.

The Joplin Fire Department currently provides emergency services to the community’s 45 square miles from the six fire stations located throughout Joplin.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.