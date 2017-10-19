Roughrider Fieldhouse Receives Donation

The Gorillas are aiming to get back to .500 on the road against the Hornets on Saturday.More >>
The Gorillas are aiming to get back to .500 on the road against the Hornets on Saturday.More >>
The Lions will play Fort Hays State on Friday, followed by a match against 7th ranked UNK Saturday morning.More >>
The Lions will play Fort Hays State on Friday, followed by a match against 7th ranked UNK Saturday morning.More >>
Pittsburg State received four of fourteen possible first place votes.More >>
Pittsburg State received four of fourteen possible first place votes.More >>
Over the past five seasons the Lady Norse are 78-10 in conference play and have a 35-game winning streak in the NEO Field House.More >>
Over the past five seasons the Lady Norse are 78-10 in conference play and have a 35-game winning streak in the NEO Field House.More >>
The project is unique in the fact that is it a 100% privately funded construction. Currently, the Foundation has raised $1.25M towards the construction, which is approximately 90% of the original goal.More >>
The project is unique in the fact that is it a 100% privately funded construction. Currently, the Foundation has raised $1.25M towards the construction, which is approximately 90% of the original goal.More >>
The Bulldogs needed just two sets to beat Carthage, winning 25-18, 25-21.More >>
The Bulldogs needed just two sets to beat Carthage, winning 25-18, 25-21.More >>
The state of Missouri has a no-texting law for drivers twenty-one and under. But the Missouri Department of Transportation is challenging all drivers to honor the ban tomorrow. Friday, October 20th is Buckle Up, Phone Down Day.More >>
The state of Missouri has a no-texting law for drivers twenty-one and under. But the Missouri Department of Transportation is challenging all drivers to honor the ban tomorrow. Friday, October 20th is Buckle Up, Phone Down Day.More >>
"Anytime you victimize a child, it kind of puts a different perspective on things."More >>
"Anytime you victimize a child, it kind of puts a different perspective on things."More >>
Garret Paiz, 38, sacrificed his life helping fight the massive wildfires raging throughout Northern California.More >>
Garret Paiz, 38, sacrificed his life helping fight the massive wildfires raging throughout Northern California.More >>
Rebuilding Goodman elementary could cost more than insurance will cover. On Monday, the Neosho Board of Education saw preliminary plans for rebuilding with estimated cost at ten million dollars or more. Its insurance carrier offered nine point one million dollars.More >>
Rebuilding Goodman elementary could cost more than insurance will cover. On Monday, the Neosho Board of Education saw preliminary plans for rebuilding with estimated cost at ten million dollars or more. Its insurance carrier offered nine point one million dollars.More >>
More than four hundred turn out for summit on opioid abuse.More >>
More than four hundred turn out for summit on opioid abuse.More >>