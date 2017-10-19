Roughrider Fieldhouse Receives Donation

RELEASE FROM CROWDER COLLEGE:

Neosho, MO – The Crowder College Foundation was recipient of a $25,000 donation from longtime community members Carl and Sara Ledbetter.

“The Ledbetter’s were excited to be a part of the Crowder College Fieldhouse project and we appreciate their confidence in the athletic programs,” stated Cindy Branscum, Director of Institutional Advancement.

“We are happy to be a part of this wonderful project. I appreciate the hard work of these students and challenge them to complete their program and give back,” stated Carl Ledbetter.

The project is unique in the fact that is it a 100% privately funded construction. Currently, the Foundation has raised $1.25M towards the construction, which is approximately 90% of the original goal. The Foundation hopes to go beyond the $1.4M goal as construction costs have increased and additional funds will be needed to complete the project. Plans are moving forward with pre-construction efforts.

The Crowder College Foundation, Inc., established in 1965, is a not for profit, 501 (c)(3) tax-exempt organization. The Foundation has a history of service to the institution through the creation of private funding vehicles that have enriched every facet of Crowder.