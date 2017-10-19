Quantcast

MIAA Releases Preseason WBB Poll - KOAM TV 7

MIAA Releases Preseason WBB Poll

Updated:

The MIAA released its preseason women's basketball coaches poll on Thursday.

The defending league champion Pittsburg State Gorillas are picked to finish second in the league this year. PSU received four of fourteen possible first place votes, and finished just one point behind Central Missouri in the poll.

The Missouri Southern Lions were picked to finish 11th, ahead of only Northwest Mo., Northeastern State and Lincoln.

Central Missouri topped the poll, receiving seven of fourteen possible first place votes. The other teams to receive first place votes were Emporia State (2) and Central Oklahoma (1).

Exhibition play for women's basketball is schedule to begin on October 27th.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL POLL

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.