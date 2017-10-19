MIAA Releases Preseason WBB Poll

The MIAA released its preseason women's basketball coaches poll on Thursday.

The defending league champion Pittsburg State Gorillas are picked to finish second in the league this year. PSU received four of fourteen possible first place votes, and finished just one point behind Central Missouri in the poll.

The Missouri Southern Lions were picked to finish 11th, ahead of only Northwest Mo., Northeastern State and Lincoln.

Central Missouri topped the poll, receiving seven of fourteen possible first place votes. The other teams to receive first place votes were Emporia State (2) and Central Oklahoma (1).

Exhibition play for women's basketball is schedule to begin on October 27th.

