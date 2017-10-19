MSSU VB Preps for Weekend at Home

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern volleyball team will be in action this weekend as the Lions play host to Fort Hays State on Friday at 6 pm and 7th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday morning at 11 am.



The Lions are 9-13 overall and 2-7 in the MIAA. They sit two games out of the final spot for the 2017 MIAA Volleyball Tournament with nine games left in the regular season. Southern rank 19th nationally in total team blocks and are third in the MIAA in that category. Southern also ranks 48th nationally and fifth in the MIAA in blocks per set.



Individually, Janelle Brehm ranks seventh nationally in total attacks and leads the MIAA in that category, while Alicia Pickett is the same (7th nationally and 1st in MIAA) in total blocks. Pickett ranks 14th nationally and leads the MIAA in blocks per set, while Brehm ranks 10th nationally ans second in the MIAA in attacks per set.



Fort Hays State is 9-14 overall and 1-8 in the MIAA. The Tigers' lone win in league play came in a 3-1 win at Pittsburg State.



Nebraska-Kearney is 21-2 and 8-1 in the MIAA, tied with Central Oklahoma for the top spot in the standings. The Lopers lone loss in league play came to Central Oklahoma in Edmond. The other loss for the Lopers came to top-ranked Lewis University in Hawaii in a season-opening tournament.



Both matches will be streamed via the link at the top of the story and live stats can be found via that link, as well.