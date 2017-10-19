Quantcast

Gorillas Look to Make it Back to Back vs. ESU

The Pittsburg State Gorillas will hit the road to Emporia this weekend looking for back to back wins for the first time since mid-September.

Last week, the Gorillas beat Missouri Western at home 26-10 to get to 3-4 overall this season. That game was a step in the right direction for PSU, especially defensively. It was the fewest amount of points they've allowed all year.

Emporia State is 4-3 this season, but has won back to back games, including a 41-30 win over the Lindenwood Lions, who beat Pitt State 45-11 earlier this season.

Kickoff for Saturday's game will be at 2 pm.

