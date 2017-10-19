Shattering the Silence

Quantcast

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Thursday night's PSU event for the victims of domestic violence was all about making voices heard.

"Tonight is called 'Shatter the Silence of Domestic Violence' because there is so much silence around this epidemic of domestic violence," said Campus Victim Advocate Ali Smith.

Students, survivors, and anybody who wanted to learn gathered at the Pitt State University Club for music, speeches, and a discussion on how to handle domestic violence. The event was branded as domestic violence activism and not just awareness, because it focused on overcoming the stigmas of reporting abuse.

"There's still tons of push back for victims and survivors who speak out against their accusers, but luckily with events like these, and starting more conversations about domestic and sexual violence in general, we can create a better environment for those people," said senior Sarah Lueck, a member of Students for Violence Prevention.

The event's featured speaker, domestic violence survivor Penny Snyder, thinks the recent sexual harassment and abuse allegations surrounding Harvey Weinsten, Roger Ailes, and even President Trump, are pushing our society towards a place where more victims are willing to speak up.

"The more attention that's brought to it, the better off it is for everybody. There are a lot of victimized every year that wouldn't have talked about it before, that have a voice now and are standing up for themselves. It will save a life," said Snyder.

