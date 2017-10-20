Kansas City and St. Louis Hope to Lure Amazon HQ

Kansas City and Saint Louis had been engaged in a friendly battle of the cities -- each vying to be the home of the new Amazon headquarters. Now they're joining forces.
Missouri officials are proposing an innovation corridor between Kansas City and St. Louis for a new Amazon location instead of a single headquarters in one of the metropolitan areas.
Missouri is submitting the application on Thursday. Missouri Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann says an innovation corridor could also include Columbia, the home of the University of Missouri. Erdmann says the cities could be connected if a high-speed Hyperloop track is built in the state.
Amazon in September opened the search for a second headquarters and promised to spend more than $5 billion on the site. The Seattle-based company says it would bring up to 50,000 jobs.
Kansas City, St. Louis and many other North American cities have submitted individual applications to become Amazon's second home.
