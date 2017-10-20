Donation Puts Crowder Fieldhouse Project Over the Top

The days of sharing locker rooms for the Crowder College baseball and softball teams might soon be over.

A sizable donation Thursday helped Crowder College reach its goal for an indoor athletic facility.

Carl and Sara Ledbetter, who have been part of Neosho Missouri and the college for decades, donated $25,000 to the Roughrider Fieldhouse project.

"We're just grateful for the chance to do this and hope to watch the progress as it continues to grow", said Carl Ledbetter. "We'll always be a promoter of Crowder College."

The Crowder Foundation's goal was $1.4 million to get things started on the indoor athletic facility.



"It was a goal that we didn't know if we would get to by the end of the year", said Scott Wade with the Crowder Foundation. "But it's a good example of what we can do with the community's help and everybody's involvement. It's a big day for Crowder."

The Ledbetter donation has helped the foundation reach its goal and them some.

"We've come from somewhere in the neighborhood of right at $600,000 dollars in February to $1.4 million", Wade said. "We've made some big achievements this year and I'm grateful to those who have stepped up to the plate. Crowder is loved in this community. Crowder spends their money wisely. They make every dollar go further than any other campus that I've seen or witnessed."



No state or federal dollars are part of this project.

Officials hope to break ground soon.

The site of the future Roughrider Fieldhouse will be between the College's baseball field and gymnasium.

Crowder College is still accepting donations for the equipment needed inside the facility.



