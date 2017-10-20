MSSU XC Preps for MIAA Championships

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern men's and women's cross country teams will compete in the 2017 MIAA Cross Country Championships tomorrow morning on Mules National Golf Course in Warrensburg as the University of Central Missouri serves as the meet host.



The men are the defending champions in the race and the Lions come into the Championships as the fourth-ranked team in the latest Central Region rankings. Lindenwood, the number 11 ranked team nationally, is ranked second in the region, while Central Missour, the number 25 ranked team nationally is third regionally. Nebraska-Kearney and Emporia State are ranked eighth and ninth in the regional poll.



The men won their first two events this year at Southwest Baptist and Saint Louis University and finished fourth at the Southern Stampede and ninth at the Lewis Conference Crossover.



The Southern women are ranked eighth in the latest Central Region rankings and the Lions finished fourth at last year's MIAA Championships. Pittsburg State is the top-ranked women's team in the region and the Gorillas are ranked seventh nationally. Fort Hays State is ranked sixth in the region, while Southwest Baptist is the ninth-ranked team.



The women's race will begin at 10 am with a 6k loop and the men will begin at 11 am with an 8k race. Live results can be found via the link at the top of the story.