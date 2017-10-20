Quantcast

Gorilla XC Set to Compete in Warrensburg

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University men's and women's cross country teams will travel to Warrensburg, Mo., Saturday (Oct. 21) to compete for the 2017 MIAA Championships. The meet, hosted by the University of Central Missouri, will start with the women's six-kilometer race at 10 a.m. (CDT) followed by the men's eight-kilometer race at 11 a.m. at Mules National Golf Course.

The Pitt State women finished as the 2016 MIAA runner-up squad a year ago at Elash, Ill. Junior Ashton Henson and sophomore Piper Misse both earned honorable mention All-MIAA honors in the race – Henson placed 13th overall while Misse finished 18th. The Pitt State women, who are ranked No. 7 in the most recent NCAA Division II national poll, have placed second overall as a team in their last two meets this season – the Roy Griak Invitational at St. Paul, Minn., on Sept. 23 and the Fort Hays State Invitational at Victoria, Kan., on Oct. 7. Sophomore Cassidy Westhoff and junior Christina Metzger finished ninth and 10th overall to lead the Gorillas at FHSU.

The Pitt State men placed third overall at the 2016 MIAA Championships. Sophomore Dominick Fonseca earned honorable mention All-MIAA accolades with an 18th-place finish. Fonseca led the Gorillas in their most recent meet this year at the FHSU Invitational on Oct. 7. He placed 32nd overall while helping Pitt State to a ninth place team finish among 19 teams.

