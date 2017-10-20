MIAA Releases MBB Preseason Poll

Quantcast

The MIAA released the women's basketball preseason coaches poll on Thursday. Friday, it was the men's turn.

The defending national champion Northwest Missouri State Bearcats topped the poll with 13 first place votes. The Bearcats are led by senior Justin Pitts, who was named NABC Division 2 player of the year last year. The only other team to receive a first place vote was Washburn.

The Missouri Southern Lions were picked to finish 6th in the poll, while Pittsburg State was picked #8. Last season, PSU finished the year in last place in the league with just three conference wins.

Exhibition games for men's basketball will begin next week.

FOR THE FULL MIAA PRESEASON COACHES POLL, CLICK HERE.

  • Shattering the Silence

    Thursday, October 19 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-10-20 03:44:36 GMT

    Thursday night's PSU event for the victims of domestic violence was all about making voices heard. 

  • MoDOT Challenge: Buckle Up, Phone Down Day Oct. 20th

    Thursday, October 19 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-10-19 22:35:28 GMT

    The state of Missouri has a no-texting law for drivers twenty-one and under. But the Missouri Department of Transportation is challenging all drivers to honor the ban tomorrow. Friday, October 20th is Buckle Up, Phone Down Day.

  • Joplin Police Investigating Unusual Case of Stolen Bicycles

    Thursday, October 19 2017 6:30 PM EDT2017-10-19 22:30:25 GMT

    "Anytime you victimize a child, it kind of puts a different perspective on things."

