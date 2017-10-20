MIAA Releases MBB Preseason Poll

The MIAA released the women's basketball preseason coaches poll on Thursday. Friday, it was the men's turn.

The defending national champion Northwest Missouri State Bearcats topped the poll with 13 first place votes. The Bearcats are led by senior Justin Pitts, who was named NABC Division 2 player of the year last year. The only other team to receive a first place vote was Washburn.

The Missouri Southern Lions were picked to finish 6th in the poll, while Pittsburg State was picked #8. Last season, PSU finished the year in last place in the league with just three conference wins.

Exhibition games for men's basketball will begin next week.

FOR THE FULL MIAA PRESEASON COACHES POLL, CLICK HERE.