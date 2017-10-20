MIAA Releases MBB Preseason Poll

The Missouri Southern Lions are picked to finish 6th in the coaches poll released Friday.More >>
UCM is hosting the MIAA XC Championships this weekend.More >>
The men are the defending champions in the race and the Lions come into the Championships as the fourth-ranked team in the latest Central Region rankings.More >>
The Gorillas are aiming to get back to .500 on the road against the Hornets on Saturday.More >>
The Lions will play Fort Hays State on Friday, followed by a match against 7th ranked UNK Saturday morning.More >>
Pittsburg State received four of fourteen possible first place votes.More >>
Thursday night's PSU event for the victims of domestic violence was all about making voices heard.More >>
The state of Missouri has a no-texting law for drivers twenty-one and under. But the Missouri Department of Transportation is challenging all drivers to honor the ban tomorrow. Friday, October 20th is Buckle Up, Phone Down Day.More >>
"Anytime you victimize a child, it kind of puts a different perspective on things."More >>
Garret Paiz, 38, sacrificed his life helping fight the massive wildfires raging throughout Northern California.More >>
Rebuilding Goodman elementary could cost more than insurance will cover. On Monday, the Neosho Board of Education saw preliminary plans for rebuilding with estimated cost at ten million dollars or more. Its insurance carrier offered nine point one million dollars.More >>
