Explosion in Newton County Destroys Home

Updated:
Newton County, Missouri -

"I thought maybe thunder but no. It ain't supposed to rain"
Stan Curtis heard his neighbor's and friend's home explode just before five o clock in the morning. He was the one to let them know what happened.
"I was relieved to talk to him to actually know that they weren't in it" he says.
He called the fire department and they had already been notified by another neighbor
"This morning we were dispatched to a structure fire with reports of an explosion. we arrived on scene to see the structure completely collapsed" says James Palmer, chief of Midway Fire Protection District.
Although the fire chief says these kinds of calls are rare, his team and the neighboring teams were ready and worked together.
"We fight this the same way we fight a standing structure fire. It's just the area was more spread out. we did what we would call a defensive attack. We don't want to put any personnel in harm's way, just put the fire out in a safe manner" says the chief.
There were no injuries in relation to the explosion. the family wasn't home at the time and none of the personnel were injured.
As the friend of the home owners looks over the property while they are gone, the devastation of the fire serves as a reminder of how easily something like this can happen. 
"It's like a wake up call. you never know when something like this could happen. It's pretty devastating" says Curtis.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is still investigating the explosion and says it's unable to release a cause at this time.

