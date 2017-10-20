Quantcast

Planned Burn at GW Carver Park - KOAM TV 7

Planned Burn at GW Carver Park

Planned Burn at GW Carver Park

Updated:

A planned burn will take place at the George Washington Carver National Monument park.  Officials say about 60 acres will be burned under the supervision of National Park Service fire personnel. 

The planned fire is dependent on weather conditions. A block of time has been set aside for the burn from the last week of October through the end of November. Officials expect the burn to last only one day.

Officials say the planned burn will help reduce wildfire risk and enhance the tallgrass prairie.
------------------------------- 

George Washington Carver National Monument News Release

Release Date:  October 20, 2017
Contact:    Lana Henry, lana_henry@nps.gov 417.325.4151
                
Prescribed Burn at George Washington Carver National Monument
 
Diamond, Missouri –George Washington Carver National Monument is making plans for a prescription burn this fall.  Because prescribed burns are so dependent on weather conditions, a block of time has been identified from the last week of October through the end of November to conduct the burn. 
                                                      
Approximately 60 acres will be burned at the park, conducted under the guidance of National Park Service fire personnel.  The objective of the controlled burn is to reduce wildfire risk and enhance the tallgrass prairie through the reduction of fuel loads and woody species.  Most of the park will remain open to visitors during the burn, although temporary closure of the Carver Trail will be necessary to ensure visitor safety.  The burn is expected to last one day.
 
Tallgrass prairie once covered more than 140 million acres of the United States. Nearly all of it is gone, plowed under for agriculture.  Prairies respond to their environment, which include soil type, water availability, and natural processes such as grazing and fire.  Most ecologists agree that for the last 5,000 years, prairie vegetation would have mostly disappeared if it had not been for the burning of these grasslands.  With prescribed fire, these fragile ecosystems will be preserved for generations to come. Areas of restored tallgrass prairie can be found at George Washington Carver National Monument.
 
Administered by the National Park Service, an agency of the Department of the Interior, the monument preserves the birthplace and childhood home of George Washington Carver, scientist, educator, and humanitarian.  The park is located two miles west of Diamond.  Due to a bridge replacement underway on Carver Road, visitors should take a detour route to the park, arriving from the south on Carver Road.  For further information, contact Management Assistant Lana Henry at 417-325-4151.
 
www.nps.gov
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Cemetery History Lesson

    Cemetery History Lesson

    Friday, October 20 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-10-21 03:02:29 GMT

    Halloween may be just around the corner, but Friday night's cemetery tour in Nevada, Missouri was an educational affair. But that doesn't mean, it wasn't a lot of fun! 

    More >>

    Halloween may be just around the corner, but Friday night's cemetery tour in Nevada, Missouri was an educational affair. But that doesn't mean, it wasn't a lot of fun! 

    More >>

  • Explosion in Newton County Destroys Home

    Explosion in Newton County Destroys Home

    Friday, October 20 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-10-21 00:11:45 GMT
    "I thought maybe thunder but no. It ain't supposed to rain" Stan Curtis heard his neighbor's and friend's home explode just before five o clock in the morning. He was the one to let them know what happened. "I was relieved to talk to him to actually know that they weren't in it" he says. He called the fire department and they had already been notified by another neighbor "This morning we were dispatched to a structure fire with reports of an explosion. we...More >>
    "I thought maybe thunder but no. It ain't supposed to rain" Stan Curtis heard his neighbor's and friend's home explode just before five o clock in the morning. He was the one to let them know what happened. "I was relieved to talk to him to actually know that they weren't in it" he says. He called the fire department and they had already been notified by another neighbor "This morning we were dispatched to a structure fire with reports of an explosion. we...More >>

  • Shattering the Silence

    Shattering the Silence

    Thursday, October 19 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-10-20 03:44:36 GMT

    Thursday night's PSU event for the victims of domestic violence was all about making voices heard. 

    More >>

    Thursday night's PSU event for the victims of domestic violence was all about making voices heard. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.