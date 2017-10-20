Cemetery History Lesson

Quantcast

NEVADA, MISSOURI -

Halloween may be just around the corner, but Friday night's cemetery tour in Nevada, Missouri was an educational affair. But that doesn't mean, it wasn't a lot of fun!

The Bushwacker Museum and Vernon County Historical Society took groups on a tour of Nevada's Deepwood Cemetery to educate the public about the men and women who built and grew the town, throughout its rich history. The influential Nevadans of the past were portrayed by historic reenactors.

"These people who are being portrayed tonight, some of them are the names on buildings and streets in town, but nobody remembers who the were because they died 100 years ago, but still, their legacy lives on," said Bushwacker Museum Coordinator Will Tollerton.

The featured graves of past Nevadans included Union and Confederate civil war soldiers, a senator, and even Missouri's first female circuit court clerk.

"I think that knowing who these pioneers were and how they developed the town, shows how important that made them all," said Candi Dahmer, who portrayed Glessner Moore-Few, Missouri's first female circuit court clerk. 

Ironically, the inspiration for this trip to the past comes from the town's future.

"About 10 years ago, the advanced American history class at Nevada High School did a similar project and it went over very well, so about 10 years later, we decided to recreate the event," said Tollerton.

