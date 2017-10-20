East Newton High School to Host District Wide Show Choir - October 27th

East Newton is hosting a district wide Show Choir event involving Pre-K through High school Students and Three Show Choirs.



East Newton Patriot Singers will host the Treblemaker concert on October 27th 6:00 p.m. at East Newton High School. The Treblemakers consist of Pre-kindergarten through 8th grade students from Granby and Triway Elementary school. They will perform their song “Here Comes the Sun” prior to the “first look” at the Patriot Singers show “Dance in the Rain”. This year we will also have the privilege of being entertained by the brand new show choir from Granby Jr. High “The Vocal Chords”.

When – October 27th @ 6:00

Where – East Newton High School