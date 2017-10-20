Quantcast

East Newton-Triway Elementary Students research and create scarecrows

GRANBY, MISSOURI -

The second graders at Triway Elementary are working hard on a research project about scarecrows.  To fit with the fall season students are working on their researching skills while studying something fun and interesting.  Students began this process by discussing that research is the process of finding information about something you are interested in.  Through this process they are discovering things like why scarecrows are used, what is needed to make them, and when scarecrows were first used.  With this information they will then write a report and get to create a paper scarecrow.  As a conclusion to this project, next Friday, October 27th, second graders will get to help make a scarecrow to display proudly outside of the school.

