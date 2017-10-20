Quantcast

Mercy Health Foundation Receives Steadley Grant for Carthage Amb - KOAM TV 7

Mercy Health Foundation Receives Steadley Grant for Carthage Ambulance

Updated:
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

Carthage-area residents in need of immediate emergency care will benefit from a new ambulance thanks to a generous gift from the K.D. & M.L. Steadley Trust, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee.

Mercy Health Foundation received the $156,000 grant to replace an outdated ambulance in the Mercy EMS Carthage fleet.  The new ambulance will be blessed into service in a ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Mercy Hospital Carthage, 3125 Dr. Russell Smith Way.

The ambulance not only will serve as a vital form of emergency transportation for Carthage residents, but it also will be better equipped to meet the needs of the community through advanced integrated technology.

“Mercy is grateful for the ongoing generosity of the Steadley Trust and its advisory board,” said Bob Patterson, executive director of emergency services for Mercy’s Central Region. “Through this generous gift, we will be able to continue providing excellent, reliable service to the more than 4,500 Carthage residents we serve each year.”

The ambulance is a 2017 Ford E450 with a Horton ambulance conversion. It is replacing a 2011 Chevrolet ambulance with 254,218 miles.

The K.D. & M.L. Memorial Trust was established in 1959 to support scientific, education, literary and charitable purposes, including the encouragement of art and the prevention of cruelty to animals in and near Carthage. The trust promotes the well-being of mankind and the general welfare of the community.

The six-person Steadley Trust Advisory Board helps the trustee identify needs and priorities in the Carthage community and appropriately allocate funds to meet those needs.

“Mercy’s integration into the health care system benefiting Carthage has been a great thing for our community and has assured our hospital’s long-term viability,” said Jack Crusa, an advisory board member. “The Steadley Trust has a long history of support for the hospital, and this gift continues that tradition and seems very much in line with the mission of the trust as established long ago by the Steadley family.”

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Cemetery History Lesson

    Cemetery History Lesson

    Friday, October 20 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-10-21 03:02:29 GMT

    Halloween may be just around the corner, but Friday night's cemetery tour in Nevada, Missouri was an educational affair. But that doesn't mean, it wasn't a lot of fun! 

    More >>

    Halloween may be just around the corner, but Friday night's cemetery tour in Nevada, Missouri was an educational affair. But that doesn't mean, it wasn't a lot of fun! 

    More >>

  • Explosion in Newton County Destroys Home

    Explosion in Newton County Destroys Home

    Friday, October 20 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-10-21 00:11:45 GMT
    "I thought maybe thunder but no. It ain't supposed to rain" Stan Curtis heard his neighbor's and friend's home explode just before five o clock in the morning. He was the one to let them know what happened. "I was relieved to talk to him to actually know that they weren't in it" he says. He called the fire department and they had already been notified by another neighbor "This morning we were dispatched to a structure fire with reports of an explosion. we...More >>
    "I thought maybe thunder but no. It ain't supposed to rain" Stan Curtis heard his neighbor's and friend's home explode just before five o clock in the morning. He was the one to let them know what happened. "I was relieved to talk to him to actually know that they weren't in it" he says. He called the fire department and they had already been notified by another neighbor "This morning we were dispatched to a structure fire with reports of an explosion. we...More >>

  • Shattering the Silence

    Shattering the Silence

    Thursday, October 19 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-10-20 03:44:36 GMT

    Thursday night's PSU event for the victims of domestic violence was all about making voices heard. 

    More >>

    Thursday night's PSU event for the victims of domestic violence was all about making voices heard. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.