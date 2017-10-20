Joplin hosting first USA Table Tennis Sanction Tournament on Nov. 4

For the first time in history, Joplin is a host site for a USA Table Tennis (USATT) Sanctioned Tournament! This tournament is organized by the Joplin Table Tennis Club (JTTC), which was established in 2014.

The event will be on Saturday, November 4 at Memorial Hall, 212 W. 8th Street in Joplin. Joplin Table Tennis Club is affiliated with USA Table Tennis and has already held six USATT Non-Sanctioned Tournaments with participation by local and surrounding states. Prize money totals $750 for this tournament.

“We are hoping this sanctioned tournament will bring more players and visitors to Joplin which will also benefit local businesses,” said Janus Lazarus, President of the Joplin Table Tennis Club. “We are excited at the opportunity to share this historic event with Joplin and encourage interested citizens to participate in our tournament. We also welcome spectators to the tournament. It is really fun to watch these players at such high-skill levels.”

Admission is free of charge to spectators.

For more information, please visit the organization’s Facebook page, website at joplinttc.wix.com/jttc or email them at joplinttclub@gmail.com . They can also be reached at 417-319-1441.

USA Table Tennis is organized under the United States Olympic Committee as the National Governing Body for the sport of table tennis in the United States, which has participation by more than 250 clubs across the nation. USA Table Tennis is a member of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), and is responsible for international competition including the Pan American and Olympic Games.