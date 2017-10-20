Joplin hosting first USA Table Tennis Sanction Tournament on Nov. 4

On Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Galena Police Department will join the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement agencies across the country to give the public its 14th opportunity in 7 years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Residents can drop off their unwanted drugs at Apple Market in Columbus...More >>
Pre-registration is requested for all programs at the Audubon Center. Space is limited and fills up quickly. To register, call (417) 782-6287 or email wildcatglades@audubon.org. Winter Hours Begin: Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center Winter Hours will be in effect beginning Sunday October 29, 2017. Regular Center hours are Tuesday through Saturday 9 to 5. The Center is closed to the public on Sundays and Mondays through the winter...More >>
Barns on Haunted Hill - 23162 Maple Road, Joplin, MO. Phone: 417-262-4752.The Manor - 4706 Gateway Drive, Joplin. Phone: 417-592-2167.Zombie Hunt - Paintball Ridge, 3295 Coyote Drive, Joplin, MO. Phone: 417-781-7703. Wolfman's House of ScreamsThe Twisted ForestStage Fright Haunted ToursWaco School House HauntSchifferdecker MausoleumMore >>
Thursday November 2nd Southern Fried Reunion @ Legends Stage - 8 PM Friday November 3rd Uncrowned Kings - 8PM to Midnight Howard Gayles @ Lover's Leap Lounge - 8 PM to 11 PM Saturday November 4th Mr Lucky - 9:30 PM to 1:30 AM Howard Gayles @ Lover's Leap Lounge - 8 PM to 11 PM Friday November 10th The Tribute Kings - 8 PM to Midnight Kenny Babb @ Lover's Leap Lounge - 8 PM to 11 PM Saturday November 11th The Tribute Kings - 8 PM to Midnight Kenny Babb @ Love...More >>
