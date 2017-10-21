Quantcast

High School Football Scoreboard -- Oct. 19-20 - KOAM TV 7

High School Football Scoreboard -- Oct. 19-20

Updated:

Burlington 44, @ Girard 28
@ Caney Valley 47, Neodesha 7
@ Cherryvale 42, Riverton 0
@ Erie 46, Northeast 6
@ Eureka 30, Fredonia 26
Field Kindley 60, @ Independence 0
Fort Scott 27, @ Paola 26
@ Frontenac 20, Columbus 8
Galena 57, @ Southeast 7
@ Iola 33, Anderson County 12
Jayhawk-Linn 34, @ Humboldt 30
@ Labette County 36, Chanute 0
Lebo 50, @ Crest 44
@ Parsons 24, Baxter Springs 21
@ Pleasanton 56, Altoona-Midway 0
Pittsburg 55, @ Wichita North 8
@ St. Mary’s Colgan 56, Oswego 6
@ St. Paul 52, Southern Coffey County 6
Waverly 66, @ Chetopa 6
West Elk 62, @ Marmaton Valley 28
Yates Center 24, @ Uniontown 22
 

MSHSAA Class 1-District 2
-- @ (1) Pierce City 53, (8) Pleasant Hope 0
-- (5) Ash Grove 39, @ (4) Marshfield 14
-- @ (2) Sarcoxie 45, (7) Cabool 22
-- @ (3) Thayer 49, (6) Miller 15

MSHSAA Class 1-District 3
-- @ (1) Adrian 51, Rich Hill 14
-- (5) Liberal 20, @ (4) Archie 15
-- @ (2) Midway 42, (7) Jasper 22
-- @ (3) Lockwood 38, (6) Drexel 8

MSHSAA Class 2-District 3
-- @ (1) Ava 47, (8) Diamond  0

MSHSAA Class 2-District 4
-- @ (1) Lamar 69, (8) California 6
-- @ (4) Warsaw 44, Cole Camp 14
-- (6) Versailles 34, @ (3) El Dorado Springs 29

MSHSAA Class 3-District 4
-- @ (1) Seneca 48, (8) East Newton 0
-- (5) Mount Vernon 30, @ (4) Aurora 18
-- @ (2) Cassville 47, (7) Hollister 0
-- @ (3) Reeds Spring 59, (6) Monett 6

MSHSAA Class 4-District 5
-- @ (1) Webb City 54, (8) Marshfield 0
-- @ (4) Camdenton 39, (5) Hillcrest 12
-- @ (2) Carl Junction 49, (7) McDonald County 13
-- @ (3) West Plains 42, (6) Bolivar 21

MSHSAA Class 4-District 6
-- @ (1) Grain Valley 62, (8) KC-Northeast 14
-- @ (4) Nevada 48, (5) Raytown South 26

MSHSAA Class 5-District 5
-- (1) Carthage – bye
-- (5) Neosho 42, @ (4) Republic 21
-- (2) Nixa – bye
-- @ (3) Willard 49, (6) Parkview 41

MSHSAA Class 6-District 4
-- (6) Lee’s Summit 40, @ (3) Joplin 26
 

Scores from Thursday, Oct. 19
@ Afton 60, Foyil 16
@ Barnsdall 45, Quapaw 0
@ Commerce 31, Oklahoma Union 28
Jay 14, @ Keys 13
@ Oolagah 62, Miami 6
Wagoner 45, @ Grove 0
@ Welch 44, Covington-Douglas 6
Wyandotte 46, @ Caney Valley (Ramona) 44
 

