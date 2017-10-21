MSSU Women's Soccer Falls to #1 UCM

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Southern soccer team held the No. 1-ranked Central Missouri Jennies to one goal in the first half and another in the second period, but was unable to get any offense to match and eventually fell 2-0 inside Hall Bodon Field Friday night.



Missouri Sothern's (2-9-3, 2-5-1) sophomore goal keeper Luz Galindo saw 27 shots (15 first and 12 second) come in her direction while making 12 saves and allowing two goals on the night to end her shutout streak. UCM (15-0-0, 8-0-0) remains undefeated with the win as its back line played shutdown defense by limiting the Lions to only one shot in the whole game that came in the 18th minute of the first period.



A pass by Haley Freeman found teammate Kayla Hamner front and center for Hamner's fifth goal of the season to give the Jennies a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute of play. They would tack one on as Abby Rhodes took a shot from a couple yards outside the circle, which deflected off the toe of Jada Scott right into the net and put UCM up for good.



MSSU will look to rebound as it returns to Hal Bodon Field to take on Lindenwood on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 1 pm.