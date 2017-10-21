Quantcast

#18 UCM Gets by PSU VB

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS: 

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The University of Central Missouri volleyball team posted its sixth victory in seven matches with a straight set win against Pittsburg State University Friday (Oct. 20). The Jennies defeated the Gorillas 25-20, 25-20, 25-17.

UCM (18-5, 8-2 MIAA) got a match-high 10 kills from Audrey Fisher, while Kasey Hohlen added nine kills. Ally Offerdahl added 22 assists for the Jennies, with Kylie Hohlen compiling 14 digs.

Pitt State (3-19, 0-10 MIAA) had 30 kills on 91 attempts hitting .176 as a team. Noelle Dooley led the team with 10 kills and Mia Bledsoe followed with seven kills. Camryn Blanton contributed 22 assists as well as four kills for the Gorillas offense. Lauren Dunn led the defense with 13 digs in the match.

Pitt State complete its weekend action Saturday (Oct. 21) with a 6 p.m. match against Lindenwood University at St. Charles, Mo.

