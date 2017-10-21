Quantcast

MSSU VB Wins 3-1 Over FHSU

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern volleyball team had three in double-figure kills and the Lions took out visiting Fort Hays State, three sets to one tonight. 

Southern (10-13, 3-7 MIAA) was led by Alicia Pickett with 13 kills and ten blocks, while Morgan Nash (49 assists/10 digs) and Janelle Brehm (12 kills/15 digs) had double-double's, as well. Mikayla Monk had 24 kills, while Teryn Scott and Kat Gries had 15 and 14 digs, respectively. Bailey Rexford had 15 kills and five digs. The Lions, as a team had 12 team blocks.

FHSU (8-15, 1-9 MIAA) had both Magan Alexander and Callie Christensen with ten kills each. 

Southern led from start to finish in the first set. Set two featured nine lead changes and two tied scores. A kill from Monk broke a tie at ten all, and three straight points from the Lions forced a FHSU timeout. The Tigers tied the set at 15 and forced a Lions timeout. The Lions had a 19-15 lead after a kill from Redford, but FHSU went on a 6-1 run lead 21-20 to force another Lions' timeout, and the Tigers scored for of the next seven points to take the set. 

Fort Hays jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the third set, but the Lions fought back and tied it at ten. Southern went on a 7-2 run to lead 17-12 and forced a second FHSU timeout and closed on an 8-4 run to win the set. 

The fourth set featured seven tied scores and four lead changes. The Tigers led 15-10 midway through, forcing a Southern timeout. The Lions, however, went on a 5-1 run to get within one and force a Tigers' timeout, and the run reached 11-4 as FHSU called another timeout with the Lions leading 21-19. 

The Tigers re-took the lead at 23-22 and forced a Lions' timeout, but Southern scored four of the final five points to take the match. 

Southern will be back in action tomorrow morning as the Lions play host to No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney at 11 am in Young Gymnasium. 

