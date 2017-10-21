Quantcast

Maple Leaf Car Show - KOAM TV 7

Maple Leaf Car Show

Updated:

    You may be familiar with the Motley Crue song "Girls Girls Girls", today in Carthage it was "cars cars cars."
    The Car Buddies group hosted a car show split between two different locations -- that's how big it was.
    The goal is to bring their love of classic cars and the in-between to the public.
Chris Friend with Car Buddies says "You see a lot of nice rides you haven't seen before and stuff like that, it's good to get together and chat with all your friends and everything so it's a pretty good atmosphere to be around."
    The Car Buddies group is having a Trunk or Treat at Freddy's in Joplin next weekend and they encourage everyone to come out and see the cars and of course -- get some candy.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Maple Leaf Car Show

    Maple Leaf Car Show

    Saturday, October 21 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-10-21 22:47:06 GMT

        You may be familiar with the Motley Crue song "Girls Girls Girls", today in Carthage it was "cars cars cars."     The Car Buddies group hosted a car show split between two different locations -- that's how big it was.

    More >>

        You may be familiar with the Motley Crue song "Girls Girls Girls", today in Carthage it was "cars cars cars."     The Car Buddies group hosted a car show split between two different locations -- that's how big it was.

    More >>

  • 51st Annual Maple Leaf Parade

    51st Annual Maple Leaf Parade

    Saturday, October 21 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-10-21 22:43:43 GMT

        Seemingly miles of floats -- and a sea of spectators lined the streets of Carthage for the 51st annual Maple Leaf Parade.

    More >>

        Seemingly miles of floats -- and a sea of spectators lined the streets of Carthage for the 51st annual Maple Leaf Parade.

    More >>

  • Joplin Chosen To Pilot New Anti DWI Program

    Joplin Chosen To Pilot New Anti DWI Program

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-10-19 02:03:59 GMT

         Out of all the communities across the country...Joplin has been selected to pilot a new Anti DWI program.      Part of that initiative includes getting members of the community to provide input. 

    More >>

         Out of all the communities across the country...Joplin has been selected to pilot a new Anti DWI program.      Part of that initiative includes getting members of the community to provide input. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.