Maple Leaf Car Show

You may be familiar with the Motley Crue song "Girls Girls Girls", today in Carthage it was "cars cars cars."

The Car Buddies group hosted a car show split between two different locations -- that's how big it was.

The goal is to bring their love of classic cars and the in-between to the public.

Chris Friend with Car Buddies says "You see a lot of nice rides you haven't seen before and stuff like that, it's good to get together and chat with all your friends and everything so it's a pretty good atmosphere to be around."

The Car Buddies group is having a Trunk or Treat at Freddy's in Joplin next weekend and they encourage everyone to come out and see the cars and of course -- get some candy.